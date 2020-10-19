Juan Roman's spinning kick knockout was so impressive that a TV commentator couldn't help but swear live on air

- Juan Roman’s weekend knockout win was so epic one commentator screamed “holy s—” live on air.
- Another commentator said “Oh my God” over and over again.
- The knockout occurred in the second round and was a result of a spinning kick which can be heard slapping into flesh when it lands.
- Holy s—, indeed.
Juan Roman’s spinning kick knockout was so awesome that a TV commentator couldn’t help but swear during the live broadcast.
The awesome knockout took place during the Caged Aggression 28 event on October 16 in Iowa and made one commentator scream: “Holy s—!”
Another kept saying: “Oh my God” over and over.
The spinning kick occurred in the second round.
Watch it here:
Juan Roman KO2 Michael Shipp – Caged Aggression 28 pic.twitter.com/XQblq1zgFz
— Streetfight Banned-cho (@streetfitebncho) October 17, 2020
Holy s—, indeed.
