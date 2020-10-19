Juan Roman's spinning kick knockout was so impressive that a TV commentator couldn't help but swear live on air

Photo by Twitter Juan Roman’s knockout stunned the commentators.

Juan Roman’s weekend knockout win was so epic one commentator screamed “holy s—” live on air.

Another commentator said “Oh my God” over and over again.

The knockout occurred in the second round and was a result of a spinning kick which can be heard slapping into flesh when it lands.

Holy s—, indeed.

Watch it here:

Juan Roman KO2 Michael Shipp – Caged Aggression 28 pic.twitter.com/XQblq1zgFz — Streetfight Banned-cho (@streetfitebncho) October 17, 2020

