J.R. Smith Hit A Ridiculous Buzzer-Beater In Game Knicks Desperately Needed To Win

After losing to the Lakers on Christmas Day, the Knicks had lost three of five and were facing a tough back-to-back game on the road in Phoenix. All of a sudden things were looking a little less rosy for the Knickerbockers.



But with the score tied at 97 and just one second remaining on the clock, J.R. Smith took the inbounds pass despite stumbling and hit an amazing falling backwards buzzer-beater to give the Knicks the win.

Here’s the video (via NBA TV)….

