After hitting four home runs last night, Josh Hamilton got an unscheduled night off tonight as the Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles were rained-out.



But that didn’t stop Hamilton from having a little fun, including a slide on the infield tarp.

Here’s the video (via ESPN)…



