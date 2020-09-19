In a surreal scene, Josh Donaldson of the Twins was ejected after hitting home run when he rounded the bases and then antagonized the umpire by kicking dirt on home plate

- Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson was ejected after squabbling with home plate umpire Dan Bellino during Thursday’s game.
- After Bellino called a controversial strike against Donaldson in the sixth inning and the duo exchanged words, the former AL MVP ripped a dinger over the left-field fence.
- He kicked dirt on home plate as he finished his home run trot, prompting Bellino to toss him from the game.
Josh Donaldson exited Thursday’s game against the Chicago White Sox in particularly unceremonious â€” and unique â€” fashion.
After squabbling with home plate umpire Dan Bellino during his sixth-inning at bat, the former American League MVP ripped a home run and celebrated the feat by kicking dirt all over home plate at the end of his trot, prompting Bellino to toss him from the game with an angry “get the f— out of here.”
With the score tied at two runs apiece, Donaldson was leading off for his Minnesota Twins during the at bat in question. Bellino called a stike he disagreed with on a 2-0 count, and Donaldson appeared to turn around to ask whether the call was on the pitch itself or the checked swing.
The two began exchanging words from there, and Twins manager Rocco Baldelli swiftly emerged from the dugout in an attempt to keep his star from getting ejected. On the next pitch, Donaldson hit an 381-foot dinger over the left-field fence and subsequently pulled his petty antics at home plate.
Bellino immediately threw him out of the game and added a sarcastic “that’s right, you’re a real big man” as Donaldson walked away.
Check out the video from the broadcast below:
This has to be the most epic ejection ever!
After a questionable strike call, Josh Donaldson LAUNCHES a dinger ON THE NEXT PITCH, then covers home plate with dirt and gets tossed by the home plate ump ????????
— Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) September 17, 2020
And here’s the untouched version:
You've gotta see this Josh Donaldson homer. pic.twitter.com/h8kztCi2Lt
— Cut4 (@Cut4) September 17, 2020
