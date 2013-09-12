Pitcher's First Career Home Run Nearly Leads To A Brawl Between Marlins And Braves

Getty Images Braves and Marlins nearly brawl

Rookie pitcher Jose Fernandez of the Marlins hit his first career home run and how he acted afterwards angered the Braves and nearly led to a brawl (see video below).

Fernandez flipped his bat and stood at home plate for a while to admire the home run. He then appeared to spit in the direction of third baseman Chris Johnson as he was rounding the bases.

After reaching home and exchanging words with catcher Brian McCann, Johnson escalated the situation when he sprinted towards home, planted himself behind an umpire, and started screaming at Fernandez. Both benches cleared and players started pushing and shoving each other before cooler heads prevailed.

The incident came one inning after Fernandez got into a shouting match with Johnson following an at bat. That may have been in response to a home run earlier in the inning in which Evan Gattis may have admired his work a little too long in the batter’s box.

After the game, Fernandez was contrite saying he felt “embarrassed.” He added that he acted improperly noting that this “is not high school no more, this is a professional game and there should be professional players.”

Here is the incident…

