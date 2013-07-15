19-Year-Old Sinks Shot From Bunker On Final Hole To Tie For Lead At John Deere Classic

Cork Gaines

Jordan Spieth, who won’t turn 20 until the end of this month, sank a shot from the bunker on the 18th hole to tie for the lead at the John Deere Classic.

Unfortunately for Spieth, Zach Johnson would later add a birdie and take back the lead with one hole left to play. A win would have made Spieth the first teenager to win a PGA Tour event since 1931 and only the fourth teenager since 1900.

Here’s the video…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.