19-Year-Old Sinks Shot From Bunker On Final Hole To Tie For Lead At John Deere Classic

Jordan Spieth, who won’t turn 20 until the end of this month, sank a shot from the bunker on the 18th hole to tie for the lead at the John Deere Classic.



Unfortunately for Spieth, Zach Johnson would later add a birdie and take back the lead with one hole left to play. A win would have made Spieth the first teenager to win a PGA Tour event since 1931 and only the fourth teenager since 1900.

Here’s the video…

