One Of Baseball's Craziest Players Celebrated His Game-Winning Home Run By Punting His Helmet

When Jonny Gomes of the Boston Red Sox isn’t getting into brawls or drinking beer out of a cup (the equipment, not the drinking device), he occasionally hits home runs. And last night he celebrated his walk-off home run in the most Jonny Gomes way possible.



He punted his helmet about 30 feet into the air (see full video below)…

Here’s the full video…

Your browser does not support iframes.

