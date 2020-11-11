Jon Rahm hit the most absurd shot of the Masters before the tournament began, skipping his ball across the water for a hole-in-one

Rob Carr/Getty Images Jon Rahm celebrates his hole-in-one.

Jon Rahm hit the most absurd golf shot you’ll ever see.

During a practice round at the par 3 No. 16 at Augusta National, Rahm skipped his ball across the water and into the hole.

It’s amazing. Just watch it for yourself.

It’s only Tuesday, but Jon Rahm’s weekend at Augusta National is already off to a brilliant start.

While playing a practice round on Tuesday, Rahm decided to take part in one of the many traditions at Augusta National â€” skipping a shot across the water.

At the par-3 No. 16, Rahm lined up his shot and smacked a laser of a shot skimming across the water. Rahm’s ball skipped three times before catching the lip of the grass and rolling up onto the green.

But from there, Rahm’s ball kept rolling. And rolling. And rolling. After reaching near the top of the green, Rahm’s ball turned in and made a run at the hole.

On a lark, Rahm had skipped in a hole-in-one.

From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

Oh, and did we mention that it was Rahm’s 26th birthday? Happy birthday to you, Jon.

While it might seem like Rahm’s shot was a once in a lifetime occurrence, it has actually been hit before. Vijay Singh hit a water-skipping ace back in 2009, sending fans watching the 16th green into an eruption of cheers.

On Twitter, golf fans lost their minds at Rahm’s absurd shot and encouraged the No. 2 golfer in the world to try his trick shot during the actual tournament.

Do it on Sunday coward!pic.twitter.com/dzLOT47EPJ — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) November 10, 2020

Did Jon Rahm just hit the greatest golf shot of all time?! (via @TheMasters)pic.twitter.com/W7IQ165tid — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 10, 2020

Ok so think about every crazy golf shot you’ve ever seen. Think. Think some more. Jon Rahm beats it here pic.twitter.com/A4HtSHMvFu — Carmichael Dave ???????? (@CarmichaelDave) November 10, 2020

While it’s unlikely that Rahm will try such shenanigans during the actual Masters, after the success he had with the trick shot on Tuesday, it’s understandable that fans want to see it. Rahm might be lucky that he won’t have a gallary of patrons egging him on when he steps up to the No. 16 tee on Thursday.

The 2020 Masters hasn’t even begun, but Jon Rahm may have already hit the shot of the tournament.

