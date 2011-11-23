VIDEO: Jon Corzine Jokes About Getting Drunk After Hearing About Lehman's Bankruptcy Fallout

This morning, CNBC’s Gary Kaminsky unveiled a fascinating video of former MF Global CEO Jon Corzine from May this year at SkyBridge Capital’s SALT conference in Las Vegas.



Jon Corzine was a panelist at the conference, and spoke about his reaction after hearing of how some Lehman clients had their funds frozen following the former investment bank’s spectacular far from grace. In 2008, Corzine still in the middle of his political career and serving as governor of New Jersey. He closed his remarks with a joke, and laughing: “Then I went out and got drunk…”

Truly ironic—he was joking about missing money at Lehman six months ago, and now the firm he helped run into the ground is facing over $1.2 billion in missing client funds.





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.