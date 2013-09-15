Johnny Manziel's Scramble-And-Pass Against Alabama May Be This Year's Heisman Moment

Cork Gaines

Johnny Manziel once again pulled off an incredible play against Alabama, somehow escaping the grasp of the defence and completing a long pass for a first down.

The play came on 3rd-and-8 and it looked like Manziel was going to be sacked. But somehow he broke free and hurled the ball nearly 50 yards downfield for a 12-yard gain. Here is the video (you can see a GIF below):

Here’s the GIF:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.