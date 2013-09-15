Johnny Manziel's Scramble-And-Pass Against Alabama May Be This Year's Heisman Moment

Johnny Manziel once again pulled off an incredible play against Alabama, somehow escaping the grasp of the defence and completing a long pass for a first down.
The play came on 3rd-and-8 and it looked like Manziel was going to be sacked. But somehow he broke free and hurled the ball nearly 50 yards downfield for a 12-yard gain. Here is the video (you can see a GIF below):
Here’s the GIF:
