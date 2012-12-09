Johnny Manziel Becomes First Freshman To Win Heisman Trophy

Johnny Manziel, quarterback from Texas A&M, was named the winner of the Heisman Trophy, becoming the first freshman to ever take home the award. Manziel beat out Collin Klein from Kansas State Manti Te’o from Notre Dame.



Manziel received 474 first place votes and scored 2,029 total points. Te’o received 321 first place votes and 1,706 points. Klein received 60 first place votes and 894 points. Marqise Lee of USC was the only other player to receive more than 10 first place votes, with 19.

Te’o, a linebacker, became just the third primarily defensive player to finish in the top three, joining Charles Woodson, who won the award in 1997 and Hugh Green, who finished second in 1980. And his 1,706 points were the most ever by a purely defensive player.

Here is the announcement (via ESPN)…



