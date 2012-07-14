John Calipari Being Taunted By A Former Player Was The Best Moment From Team USA's Blowout Win

Cork Gaines

The U.S. Men’s Basketball Team faced the Dominican Republic last night in an exhibition. But while the game was a yawner with Team USA rolling to a 113-59 win, there was one entertaining moment, and it was delivered by a young player that wasn’t even on the squad when the week started.

Anthony Davis was added to the team this week after Blake Griffin injured his knee. And as a late-game sub, the college basketball player of the year and first pick in the NBA draft, nailed a 3-pointer and then proceeded to point and yell at his former coach, John Calipari, who is coaching the Dominican squad.

Here’s the video…

 

