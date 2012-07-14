John Calipari Being Taunted By A Former Player Was The Best Moment From Team USA's Blowout Win

The U.S. Men’s Basketball Team faced the Dominican Republic last night in an exhibition. But while the game was a yawner with Team USA rolling to a 113-59 win, there was one entertaining moment, and it was delivered by a young player that wasn’t even on the squad when the week started.



Anthony Davis was added to the team this week after Blake Griffin injured his knee. And as a late-game sub, the college basketball player of the year and first pick in the NBA draft, nailed a 3-pointer and then proceeded to point and yell at his former coach, John Calipari, who is coaching the Dominican squad.

Here’s the video…





Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.