Close-up video of Chargers star Joey Bosa shows how terrifying NFL trenches can be

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Joey Bosa.

Joey Bosa is a beast.

On Sunday, the Chargers defensive end was mic’d up during his game against the Bills.

Bosa finished the game with three sacks, five quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery.

The game gave viewers a first-hand look at how one player can disrupt an entire opposing offence.

Joey Bosa had one of the most dominant defensive performances of the NFL season on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

The Chargers defensive end and shortlist nominee for NFL Defensive Player of the Year finished with three sacks, six tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery. While his performance wasn’t enough to get the Chargers the win, it was a true showcase of how one defensive player can cause problems for an entire offence.

Luckily for football fans, Bosa was mic’d up during his big game, giving viewers an inside look at the battles in the NFL trenches. Even for a player as tough as Bosa, the hits are pretty brutal, but players on both sides maintain a respect for one another throughout.

Joey Bosa mic'd up is must-watch content ???? (????:: @Chargers) pic.twitter.com/ROMWihkDSB — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 2, 2020

On Twitter, fans loved both Bosa’s play and his passion.

BRO ???? Mic this guy up every week! ???????????? https://t.co/7dlbJZSPrm — Marky Mark (@MarkNumeroOnce) December 2, 2020

The Chargers are a disappointing 3-8 so far this year with no realistic chance of reaching the postseason. But with Bosa anchoring their defence for years to come after signing a monster extension this offseason, Los Angeles could be a force next year if things fall their way.

