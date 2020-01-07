Joel Embiid injured his finger and it looked awful

NBA TV

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid injured his finger defending a shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

Embiid appeared to get his finger caught on Steven Adams. When Embiid looked down at the finger he could be heard yelling in pain.

As Embiid walked off the court, a camera zoomed in and you could see the finger was pointing in the wrong direction.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid injured his finger defending a shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

An NBA TV camera captured a view of the finger as Embiid was walking off the court and it was clearly pointing in the wrong direction either from a dislocation or a break.

Here is the video, from NBA TV.

WARNING: Some may find the following footage disturbing.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.