A fast-rising submission specialist cuddled his UFC opponent after dominating him with elite jiu jitsu

Joel Alvarez scored the opening win at the behind-closed-doors UFC 254 show on Fight Island, Abu Dhabi.

The 27-year-old made his opponent Alexander Yakovlev tap with his second submission attempt in the first round – an armbar.

After his quick-fire three minute win, Alvarez hugged Yakovlev while they were both on the floor.

Finishing a fist-fight with a hug is always great to see.

The Spaniard set a fast pace to Saturday’s behind-closed-doors UFC 254 show at the Flash Forum on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi â€” one of the biggest combat sports events of the year â€” as he needed only three minutes to score his win.

Alvarez attempted a guillotine first which Alexander Yakovlev survived by freeing his head, yet when an armbar was applied later in the opening round, Yakovlev tapped.

Once it was all over, Alvarez hugged Yakovlev while they were both still on the floor.

Watch it all here:

First round armbar! El Fenomeno showing off his solid ground game at #UFC254. [ Main card at 2pm ET: https://t.co/QRo69oxI0h ] pic.twitter.com/GyXRQljURc — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2020

“We both had long arms, so we trained that a lot and I was in the guard and I was able to get him in the triangle and pull the arm,” Alvarez said after his Fight Island victory.

“I’m a submission artist. I felt like the arm wasn’t completely on his neck, so I didn’t want to get tired with that submission.

“I just played that into grabbing the arm, getting into the triangle, and going for the armbar.”

Victory advanced Alvarez’s pro MMA record to 18 wins (two knockouts and 16 submissions) against two losses.

Alvarez lost his first fight after signing for the world’s leading MMA company, a decision defeat to Damir Ismagulov in 2019. However, he has now rebounded with a hat-trick of wins.

“I feel very good, this is my third win in the row, I feel very good getting all of those wins but right now I need to take some time off and take care of some injuries and we’ll see what comes next.

“I’ll be back soon, more prepared, feeling better and getting a better win next time.”

