Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers were scolded by a cop who didn't want them smoking cigars in the locker room after winning the national championship

LSU Football/Twitter The police officer threatened to arrest Joe Burrow and his LSU teammates for lighting up in the locker room, but multiple Tigers laughed it off.

After capping a historic season under centre for the undefeated LSU Tigers with a national championship victory, Joe Burrow celebrated by smoking cigars in the locker room with his teammates and Odell Beckham Jr.

But not everybody was on board with the Tigers postgame party.

A police officer tried to stop players from smoking in the locker room after LSU’s 42-25 win over Trevor Lawrence and the previous undefeated Clemson Tigers. In fact, the cop went as far as threatening to arrest anyone smoking a cigar during the festivities.

Cop just walked into a smokey LSU locker room dead serious and said everyone smoking a cigar is subject to arrest. — Michael Casagrande (@ByCasagrande) January 14, 2020

According to al.com’s Michael Casagrande, players laughed off the demand, but the officer appeared to be serious about everyone stubbing out their cigars. When another cop tried to allow the team to continue celebrating by smoking the stogies, the original officer insisted on shutting down the unofficial cigar lounge.

Burrow, who broke the FBS record for most touchdown passes in a single season Monday night, left a trail of cigar smoke behind him as he walked to his postgame press conference. The Heisman Trophy winner threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns on 31-49 passing in a title game performance that will undoubtedly go down as one of the best in history.

Check out LSU Football’s video of the team’s postgame celebration below:

Get The Nat pic.twitter.com/1udC79q6cc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.