Joe Buck was surprised in the middle of 'Thursday Night Football' with the news that he was picked for the Pro Football Hall of Fame

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth Joe Buck.

Joe Buck was surprised at halftime of Thursday night’s game between the Browns and Bengals with the news that he was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Buck was honoured with the Pete Rozelle Award, for his “longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football.”

Buck’s father, Jack Buck, also had won the award in his broadcasting days, making them the first father-son duo to both earn the honour.

After a video played announcing his spot in Canton, Buck was left nearly speechless.

The news was delivered to Buck via a video from Hall of Fame president David Baker, which played during halftime of Thursday’s game.

“Joe’s preparation for his games and his delivery in key moments of those games bring an added quality to the network’s production,” Baker said in a statement. “Being named this year’s Rozelle Award winner is well-deserved recognition for over two decades of excellence in his craft. I know his dad would be proud.”

Awesome moment as Joe @Buck finds out live on TV that he will be joining his father in the Pro Football Hall of fame! Congratulations Joe! ???? pic.twitter.com/hw0ejy2Pnn — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2020

The moment clearly came as a genuine shock to Buck, who was left nearly speechless with the news.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Buck said after the video played. “That’s unbelievable.”

On Twitter, fans offered their congratulations to Buck for earning his spot in football history.

Man congrats #JoeBuck this is amazing man!!! Big time Big time — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) September 18, 2020

I will never understand the hate for Joe Buck. One of the greats and 110% deserves to be in the Hall of Fame — Greg Williams (@GregWilliams28) September 18, 2020

Congratulations to Joe @Buck, who learned tonight he is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It’s easy to sit back and throw spitballs at anybody who works in public anymore, but Joe is absolutely terrific and a class act. Well earned and deserved. — Scott Miller (@ScottMillerBbl) September 18, 2020

While some viewers still aren’t fans of Buck, his voice has scored some of the biggest moments in NFL history of the past two decades. There’s no doubt his spot in Canton is well-deserved.

