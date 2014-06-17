Joe Biden Went Into The US Soccer Team's Locker Room And Promised Them Drinks After Their Big Win Last Night

Vice President Joe Biden paid a visit to the U.S. men’s soccer team Monday night after its thrilling 2-1 win over Ghana in its opening World Cup match, praising players and coaches and promising some congratulatory drinks.

Making his way around the locker room, Biden congratulated U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann, quipping that Klismann’s reaction to his team’s first goal Monday outdid Biden’s own reaction to being on the presidential ticket.

“You looked happier in that first goal — you can see it on the monitor — than the night I won the election,” Biden said.

U.S. defender DaMarcus Beasley approached Biden and told him he still had a “coin” from the last time he saw Biden.

“Hey, OK, man! Well I owe the drinks!” Biden said.

Biden also brought along his nephew and granddaughter, an aspiring goalie who he introduced to U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard. As he prepared to leave, he pointed to Beasley and said, “Hey man, any time you want to collect! Give me a call, man!”

Biden traveled to watch the U.S. men’s team play in the World Cup as part of a four-country trip to Brazil, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, and Guatemala. He is meeting on Tuesday with Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff.

Here’s the video from the White House:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.