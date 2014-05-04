Here's Joe Biden And Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Epic Introduction To The White House Correspondents' Dinner

Vice President Joe Biden and “Vice President Selina Meyer” (Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ character on the HBO show “Veep”) teamed up to introduce President Barack Obama on Saturday night at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

In the video preceding Obama’s speech, Biden called up his fictional counterpart to invite her out on an escapade to avoid the dinner. He picked her up, wearing his trademark Aviator sunglasses, in a yellow sports car. The two snuck into the Oval Office through a key Biden kept hidden under a potted plant.

Then they went to go grab some ice cream, where they ran into an unsuspecting First Lady Michelle Obama — who scolded them for eating unhealthy before eating a scoop herself when they left the room.

“I’m sure there are raisins in here,” she said.

And with so many journalists at the dinner, the two figured it was a good time to head over to The Washington Post to write whatever headline they wanted. (Sample: “BIDEN IS RIDIN’ HIGH — APPROVAL RATINGS OF 200%).

And then they got tattoos, at which point House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi made an appearance. House Speaker John Boehner also popped up in the video.

Watch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

