Joaquin Phoenix looked genuinely uncomfortable after Jimmy Kimmel shared an outtake of him swearing at a crew member on the set of 'Joker'

Joaquin Phoenix appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday.

Phoenix appeared blindsided when the host shared an outtake from the set of “Joker” in which the actor is seen cussing out a crew member for whispering during filming.

“The constant whispering – just shut the [bleep] up, dude,” Phoenix says in the clip.

He also accuses the crew member, Larry, of starting a nickname for him on set: Cher.

It’s unclear whether the clip is a spoof, but the scene on Kimmel’s couch afterward was one of genuine awkwardness.

Watch the scene below.

Joaquin Phoenix’s interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday took an awkward turn when the host showed the actor and the audience an exclusive outtake from the set of “Joker.”

The clip – shared, Kimmel said, by the film’s director, Todd Phillips – showed the actor cussing out a crew member named Larry who had been whispering during takes.

“The constant whispering – just shut the [bleep] up, dude,” Phoenix said. “I’m trying to, like, find something real.”

He added: “It’s not a big deal. It’s not a big deal. Yeah, it kind of is.”



Phoenix also implied that the crew member invented a nickname for him that cast him as a prima donna.

“I know you started the [bleep] Cher thing, Larry, [bleep] making fun of me, like I’m a [bleep] diva,” he said. “It’s not even an insult. Cher, really? Singer, actor, dancer, fashion icon. How is that a [bleep] insult?

“I can’t do this, man,” Phoenix said before pulling his chair back and walking out of the shot.

Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Phoenix and Todd Phillips on the set of ‘Joker.’

It’s worth mentioning that Phoenix said before Kimmel showed the clip that he had a lot of fun filming “Joker” and that the director was a really funny guy.

Furthermore, Kimmel and Phoenix have been known to play high-profile pranks in the past. Variety pointed to the actor’s spoof appearance on the “Late Show with David Letterman” as a prime example.

However, if Phoenix was acting while viewing the clip, then he did so very well – when the camera returned to Kimmel’s couch, the scene was one of genuine awkwardness.

“This is so embarrassing,” Phoenix said, laughing nervously.

“Look, sometimes movies get intense, because you’re a lot of people in a small space and you’re trying to find something,” he said, adding that “that was supposed to be private.”

“Sorry you guys had to see that,” he said.

“Can we move on?” Phoenix asked before apologizing to Larry – though not without stipulating that he shouldn’t have been talking on set.

Watch the whole awkward conversation:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZNBy-BdM2A?start=495

