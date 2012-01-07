Jimmy Kimmel Rips Chris Paul And The LA Clippers

Jimmy Kimmel had some fun with newly acquired Los Angeles Clippers point guard, and franchise saviour , Chris Paul this week.



Kimmel introduced Paul by taking a small shot at the history of his new team.

“Like Beckham and Gretzky before him, our next guest has been summoned to breathe life into a lifeless LA sports franchise. As a result his once miserable team sits atop the NBA’s Pacific division…”

He then proceeded to speak poorly of the Clippers by saying things like, “Had you heard of the Clippers before this?” and “The one thing I can always rely on is that the Clippers screw things up.”

Watch Paul’s very diplomatic responses to Kimmel’s tongue-in-cheek tough questions (via Larry Brown Sports):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

