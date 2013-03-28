Bulls End Heat's 27-Game Winning Streak

The Chicago Bulls beat the Heat tonight 101-97, ending Miami’s 27-game winning streak, the second-longest in NBA history. It was the Heat’s first loss since February 1.



The turning point of the game came in the third quarter after the Heat had erased 9-point halftime deficit. The Bulls had just retaken the lead when LeBron James threw up an ugly airball. The Bulls then converted into a fastbreak that ended with Jimmy Butler throwing down a highlight alley-oop on top of Chris Bosh. Here’s the video (via ESPN)…

//

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.