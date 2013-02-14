Jim Boeheim Calls ESPN Reporter An 'Idiot' And 'Disloyal,' Refuses To Answer His Question

Cork Gaines

During the press conference following Sysracuse’s loss to Connecticut, ESPN’s Andy Katz asked Jim Boeheim a question. Boeheim refused to answer the question, saying he will “answer anybody’s question except [Katz’].” Then, after a pause, Boeheim says it is because Katz is “an idiot” and “really, a disloyal person.”

The reason for Boeheim’s comments were unclear, however some are speculating that it is a response to Katz’ reporting on the eligibility of James Southerland who missed several games after being declared academically ineligible. He has since been cleared to play.

[UPDATE] Jason McIntyre was told that the confrontation was not about Southerland (via Twitter).

Here is the video (via LarryBrownSports.com)…

