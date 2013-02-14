Jim Boeheim Calls ESPN Reporter An 'Idiot' And 'Disloyal,' Refuses To Answer His Question

During the press conference following Sysracuse’s loss to Connecticut, ESPN’s Andy Katz asked Jim Boeheim a question. Boeheim refused to answer the question, saying he will “answer anybody’s question except [Katz’].” Then, after a pause, Boeheim says it is because Katz is “an idiot” and “really, a disloyal person.”



The reason for Boeheim’s comments were unclear, however some are speculating that it is a response to Katz’ reporting on the eligibility of James Southerland who missed several games after being declared academically ineligible. He has since been cleared to play.

[UPDATE] Jason McIntyre was told that the confrontation was not about Southerland (via Twitter).

Here is the video (via LarryBrownSports.com)…



