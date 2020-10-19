New York Jets 'butt pick' is the highlight of a terrible, terrible season

CBS Jets safety Marcus Maye comes down with a butt pick.

The New York Jets got their highlight of the season on Sunday: an interception caught off of the butt of safety Marcus Maye.

The play was quickly dubbed the “butt pick,” a spiritual successor to the infamous “butt fumble” from years ago.

Despite the butt play, the Jets still played like butt, losing to the Dolphins 24-0.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The New York Jets did not play well on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Jets trailed the Dolphins 24-0, having not picked up a single first down through three quarters of action.

But despite the poor start to the game, Jets safety Marcus Maye found a way to give his team the highlight of their season so far, pulling off an impressive “butt pick” to steal an extra possession for New York.

The play came just minutes into the fourth quarter when Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick fired deep attempted to connect with wide receiver Preston Williams. Maye ran with Williams in tight coverage, and got his body around to make a play on the ball, which bounced off of his chest.

But rather than fall to the ground, Maye made threw his hand behind his back and pinned the ball to his butt, securing the interception.

The Jets have redeemed themselves from the butt fumble, with the butt pick ???? (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/yaD3h80RJv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 18, 2020

For the Jets, the play came as a sort of cosmic redemption after years of “butt fumble” jokes made at the team’s expense.

On Twitter, football fans loved the butt fumble.

Move over butt fumble.. The Jets now have.. THE BUTT PICK!! pic.twitter.com/enkDbVPF7Z — trey wingo (@wingoz) October 18, 2020

Tired: Butt Fumble

Wired: Butt Pick pic.twitter.com/g88wsuWz0W — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) October 18, 2020

From the makers of the Buttfumble™️, the New York Jets proudly bring you the BUTT INTERCEPTION pic.twitter.com/sCSKluE4p5 — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 18, 2020

Butt picks aside, the Jets are still terrible. The extra possession that Maye gained for his team led to a drive that lasted just eight plays for 19 yards and ended with another punt, as New York went on to lose to Miami 24-0.

But at this point in a terrible season, the Jets need to take every highlight they can get.

Read more:

The Lakers’ one-year turnaround from laughingstocks to champions is unlike any other in the NBA

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is open to hosting the upcoming Conor McGregor fight, and said he’s ‘a real admirer of his’

A historically bad football team could make the playoffs thanks to the NFC East train wreck

Phil Mickelson joked that he didn’t play in a tournament at the site of his famous showdown with Tiger Woods because the $US1.7 million top prize would ‘be a letdown’

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.