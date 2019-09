Jerry Seinfeld and Billy Crystal joined Jimmy Fallon for an abbreviated remake of the iconic skit “Who’s on First?” originally performed by Bud Abbot and Lou Costello in the 1930s.



Here’s the video (via Late Night with Jimmy Fallon)…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.