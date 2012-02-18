Jeremy Lin's Agent Talks Linsanity With Darren Rovell

Everybody’s favourite Tweetaholic Darren Rovell snagged an interview this morning with Roger Montgomery, the “boutique” agent for Jeremy Lin.



During the short clip, the two discuss where Lin’s endorsements are coming from (“I’m working on [my Mandarin]”), Lin nearly being out of the league (“if he doesn’t get an opportunity in that New Jersey game, there is a real possibility he would have been waived”), on whether Lin was discriminated against (“underappreciate, yes. Undervalued, yes. Discriminated against? I’m not sure.”), and his endorsement possibilities (“his biggest endorsement right now is as starting point guard for the New York Knicks.”)

Here is the video (via CNBC)…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.