The New York Knicks lost to the Chicago Bulls Monday night, but before the game one intrepid Bulls fan took it upon himself to disrespect Jeremy Lin in the most childish way possible.



Here he is spitting on his hand and then high-fiving Lin (via Complex, some NSFW language toward the end).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.