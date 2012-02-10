WATCH: Jeremy Lin And Landry Fields Flip Through A Book And Put Away Their Glasses In This Ultra Nerdy Handshake

LINSANITY has taken over New York, as Knicks fans can’t get enough of the surprise sensation that is Jeremy Lin.



He throws down monstrous dunks, drives ticket prices through the roof, and even spawns his own Taiwanese animation.

So it’s only natural that Lin have a sweet, completely dorky pregame handshake ritual with teammate Landry Fields (via Larry Brown Sports).

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.