Film Shows Jeremy Lin Evading The Paparazzi In Taiwan Dressed As Hello Kitty

Jeremy Lin recently visited Taiwan. And while there, Peter Radovich of CBS Video shot a short film exploring how Lin must deal with his status as a rock star in Taiwan, and the extremes he must go to just to leave his hotel.



The funny and entertaining short also stars David Lee of the Golden State Warriors and includes a cameo by a giant Hello Kitty head. The only thing that would have made this better is if Lin snuck out of the hotel disguised as Carmelo Anthony with all the cameras ignoring him…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

