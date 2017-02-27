Jeremy Corbyn loses his temper when asked if he might step down before the 2020 election

Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn appears to be running out of patience with people who ask whether he will step down as leader after the party’s disastrous performance in last week’s by-elections, as this video from Sky News shows.

Labour lost a safe seat it should have won and held another safe seat with a reduced margin only after a gaffe-strewn performance by UKIP. Losing a safe seat in a by-election to the government is almost unheard of. In fact, the last time it happened was in 1982.

The party is bleeding support in large part because ordinary voters don’t like Corbyn, even though the party has twice elected him leader. Former foreign secretary David Miliband told The Times that Labour was further from power than at any time in the last 50 years. And deputy leader Tom Watson made a speech on Saturday in which he said “that all of us with leadership roles in the Labour Party need to have a long, hard look at ourselves and what’s not working.”

But Corbyn isn’t famous for being introspective about his own flaws. He doesn’t generally become angry in public, either. So it is news when he loses his temper. At the Scottish Labour conference this weekend Corbyn was asked repeatedly by Sky News whether he would consider resigning before the 2020 general election — the implication being that if he did not Labour would obviously lose.

Corbyn, taking the bait, snarled, “I’ve given you a very, very clear answer, yes,” before immediately regaining his composure:

You can watch the full exchange here.

“I’ve given you a very, very clear answer”: @jeremycorbyn tells @lewis_goodall he will be #Labour leader for the 2020 general election pic.twitter.com/uzAAeeJ49J

— Sky News (@SkyNews) February 26, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.