Watch Jeremy Corbyn blank Boris Johnson in a tense encounter before the Queen's Speech

Jeremy Corbyn was filmed blanking Boris Johnson as the pair walked through Parliament on Thursday morning.

The Labour Party leader was caught on camera seemingly refusing to respond to the prime minister as they made their way to the House of Lords for the Queen’s Speech.

The Queen announced the Conservative government’s legislative agenda after Johnson comfortably defeated Corbyn’s Labour at last week’s general election.

Johnson and Labour Party leader Corbyn walked to the House of Lords alongside each other, in accordance with Britain’s parliamentary tradition, prior to the Queen announcing the UK government’s legislative agenda.

However, Corbyn – who is set to resign as Labour leader in the next few weeks after losing last week’s general election – appeared to blank to Johnson’s attempt at conversation as they walked through the Houses of Parliament.

The footage appears to show Corbyn ignoring Johnson and seemingly refusing to speak to him.

The only word he says to the prime minister is “careful” when trying to navigate a crowd of people.

Here is the video:

PM Boris Johnson & Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn head to the House of Lords to hear the #QueensSpeech Follow ongoing coverage: https://t.co/VFOYNQOCN1 pic.twitter.com/zrUwp54WpX — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) December 19, 2019

And some pictures:

In her speech to Parliament, the Queen said that Johnson’s government would prioritise delivering Brexit in January, pumping more money in the National Health Service, and extra money for schools and neglected high streets.

Johnson’s Conservatives triumphed in last week’s general election, securing an 80-seat House of Commons majority.

