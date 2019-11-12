'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets choked up after a contestant writes 'We love you, Alex' as his response in Final Jeopardy

CBS

In lieu of an answer to the Final Jeopardy question, contestant Dhruv Gaur, a college student at Brown University, wrote “We love you, Alex,” with “love” being shown as a heart.

The move may have cost Gaur $US1,995, but the reaction was priceless. Watchers felt the same way as Trebek, and the hashtag #WeLoveYouAlex trended on Twitter soon after.

Trebek announced earlier this year that he was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Even though he has been impacted by multiple rounds of chemotherapy, the 79-year-old continues to host the game show, which he has been doing since 1984.

A contestant on game-show “Jeopardy!” used his Final Jeopardy response Monday night to share a heart-warming message with the longtime host Alex Trebek.

As Trebek read the response out loud, he got choked up.

“We love you… Oh, that’s very kind. Thank you,” he said.

The incorrect answer may have cost Gaur $US1,995, but Trebek’s reaction was priceless. Watchers apparently felt the same way, and the hashtag #WeLoveYouAlex trended on Twitter soon after.

Trebek: "What is 'We love you…' oh, that's very kind. Thank you." pic.twitter.com/z3qE8GxNam — Mark (@tole_cover) November 12, 2019

Trebek announced earlier this year that he was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” he said when he initially announced his diagnosis. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

In May, he reported that he was “near remission.” However, in September, Trebek announced in a video posted to YouTube that he needed to undergo chemotherapy again.

“This summer, because I was making such good progress, we thought I was finished with chemo,” Trebek said in the video. “That was a bit premature and certainly overoptimistic. I began immunotherapy, but that didn’t go well. My numbers went south – dramatically and quickly.”

“The doctors are now re-examining my situation and, it appears, I will be having more chemo treatments ahead of me,” he continued. “Hey, they worked very well the first time, so we’re expecting good results again.”

Even though multiple rounds of chemotherapy have caused him to lose his hair and struggle to enunciate, the 79-year-old continues to host the game show, which he has been doing since 1984.

“We’ll play it by ear and keep chugging along until we either win or lose,” he told CTV. “I’m not afraid of dying. I’ve lived a good life, a full life, and I’m nearing the end of that life … if it happens, why should I be afraid of it?”

The Final Jeopardy question was as follows: “In the title of a groundbreaking 1890 exposé of poverty in New York City slums, these three words follow ‘How the.'” The correct answer is “What is ‘Other Half Lives?'” referencing the photojournalism work by Jacob Riis.

Insider could not immediately reach Gaur for comment, but in a Twitter thread that appears to be from Gaur, he explains that “…for context, Alex had just shared with us that he was reentering treatment for pancreatic cancer. We were all hurting for him so badly.”

“When Final Jeopardy came up, I could’ve tried to puzzle it together, but really, just kept thinking about Alex, and thought he should know,” he continued. “I’m just very grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking. Sending all the love. #weloveyoualex”

