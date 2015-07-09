South Carolina lawmaker gives a moving, tearful speech raging against the Confederate flag

AP/John Bazemore Rep. Jenny Horne, R-Summerville, get emotional as she speaks during debate over a Senate bill calling for the Confederate flag to be removed.

As the South Carolina State House of Representatives moved to pass legislation taking the Confederate battle flag down from the capitol grounds, one Republican lawmaker delivered a particularly moving speech.

In her remarks late Wednesday night, state Rep. Jenny Horne (R) fumed against those who defend the flag as a symbol of Southern heritage. She dismissed that argument by noting she is a descendant of Jefferson Davis, the Confederate president.

“I’m sorry, I have heard enough about heritage. I have a heritage. I am a lifelong South Carolinian. I am a descendant of Jefferson Davis, OK? But that does not matter! It’s not about Jenny Horne! It’s about the people of South Carolina who have demanded that this symbol of hate come off the state house grounds,” she said.

The Confederate flag debate was recently jump-started by the church massacre in Charleston, South Carolina, during which nine African-Americans were killed. The suspect charged in the case, Dylann Roof, was photographed with the Confederate emblem, which many believe is a symbol of racial segregation.

Horne’s speech drew national attention for its tearful passion.

“I cannot believe that we do not have the heart in this body to do something meaningful such as take a symbol of hate off these grounds on Friday!” she declared.

According to The New York Times, the State House voted 94-20 early Thursday morning to take down the flag and move it to a nearby museum, all but ensuring its removal. The State Senate already voted overwhelmingly to do the same and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (R) said she would sign such a bill.

Watch Horne’s remarks below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

