Jennifer Lawrence dances euphorically in a Boston street to celebrate Joe Biden's win - along with thousands nationwide

Francois Mori/AP Photos Jennifer Lawrence during Paris Fashion Week on September 24, 2019.

Jennifer Lawrence danced on a Boston street after it was announced that Joe Biden had become the US President.

The video shows the actress wearing her pajamas and running up and down the street in celebration before breaking into dance.

Thousands of people across the United States took to the streets to celebrate Joe Biden’s presidential victory over Donald Trump.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jennifer Lawrence danced through Boston’s streets after it was announced that Joe Biden had become the US President.

In a video posted on Twitter with the caption: “Had no choice but to throw a party for 1 #comeonbostonletsparty.”

The actress, wearing her pajamas, ran up and down the street, screaming in celebration, before breaking into a wild dance.

Had no choice but to throw a party for 1 #comeonbostonletsparty pic.twitter.com/qvSEVip0Mh — Jennifer Lawrence – Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) November 7, 2020

The celebration comes after the Hunger Games star said that she used to be “a little Republican” after growing up in a Republican household but that Donald Trump changed everything for her.

Thousands of people across the United States also celebrated Joe Biden’s presidential victory over Donald Trump.

In Washington DC, crowds ironically danced to Trump’s 2020 campaign theme song, YMCA.

Washington, DC is literally inaugurating Biden and Harris today. pic.twitter.com/VYRQr83S4U — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) November 7, 2020

They were joined by Biden supporters in Philadelphia.

Center City Philly is now out in the streets dancing to the Trump campaign theme song – YMCA…pic.twitter.com/g2mJ1enLBt — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) November 6, 2020

Some supporters at Washington Square Park in New York City chanted “This is what democracy looks like.”

A Celebration in New York City Washington Square Park for the Biden and Harris win. pic.twitter.com/VuI0ARnOlY — Pablo Gomez (@PabloGo70713410) November 8, 2020

In Miami, Captain America and Superman waved American and Biden President flags to cars honking in support.

We went from a blow up Trump doll in pampers making an appearance at this #Biden/ Harris celebration in downtown to now superheroes? Oh Miami pic.twitter.com/vNYktdgPPp — Jacqueline Charles (@Jacquiecharles) November 7, 2020

On the West Coast, Biden fans lined the streets of Los Angeles waving American and LGBTQ+ flags.

Meanwhile in Chicago, a woman waved her Fuck Trump flag to cheering crowds.

The inauguration ceremony will take place at noon on January 20, 2021, when Joe Biden will officially become President and Kamala Harris will officially become Vice President of the United States.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.