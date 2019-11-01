An unauthorised video of Jeffrey Epstein's private island gave us the best look yet at its mysterious 'temple' and creepy statues

Axiom Images Jeffrey Epstein’s private Caribbean island features a mysterious building that resembles a temple

Two men snuck onto Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous private island with cameras and captured close-up footage of some of the property’s most mysterious buildings.

Jeff Berwick and Luke Rudkowski, of Dollar Vigilante and We Are Change, posted the video to YouTube and said they were on the island for about 30 minutes before they spotted people in golf carts.

The video gives a close-up view of Epstein’s notorious temple, which Insider’s J.K. Trotter has previously reported was likely a music room.

The video shows that the temple’s walls and doors are flat, but painted in a way that gives them an illusion of dimension.

The footage also showed Epstein's eclectic taste in art and home décor, revealing odd statues of apes, gargoyle-like sculptures, a massive sundial, and an armchair that appeared to be made of animal horns and hide.

Berwick and Rudkowski conceded their actions likely broke the law, but that they tried to “make sure we weren’t doing too many illegal things all at once.”

Two independent filmmakers snuck onto Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous private island in the US Virgin Islands and caught a rushed glimpse of some of the most mysterious and intriguing parts of the property.

Epstein died by suicide in August, not long after being arrested and charged with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy.

Dollar Vigilante author Jeff Berwick and Luke Rudkowski, of the organisation We Are Change, shot the video on Little St. James, telling viewers they had unsuccessfully pleaded with multiple boat captains to take them there, eventually convincing one to drop them off for “five seconds.”

Berwick and Rudkowski said their excursion ultimately lasted 30 minutes, in which they ran through certain parts of the island and captured footage of Epstein’s bizarre decorations, dumpsters, office buildings, and the notorious temple.

The footage gave a close-up look at Epstein’s eclectic taste in art, revealing odd statues of apes, gargoyle-like sculptures, a massive sundial, and an armchair that appeared to be made of animal horns and hide.

Most notably, the men arrived at Epstein’s temple, the purpose for which remains unclear, but has sparked a number of conspiracy theories.

YouTube/WeAreChange The video revealed a number of odd furniture and artwork, including this chair.

Insider’s J.K. Trotter, who spoke to a piano tuner who actually entered the temple, reported last month that the building was most likely used as a music room for Epstein to play piano, read books, or work.

Previous videos shot by drones before the windows were boarded up also showed a stack of mattresses in the building, and an easel.

The new footage shows empty office buildings, dumpsters, parked tractors, and even an ambulance

The video was posted to YouTube this week by the organisation We Are Change, which bills itself as a nonpartisan, independent media outlet “working to expose corruption worldwide,” though Berwick noted that he was not a journalist.

They said they wanted to visit the island to determine what exactly was on there, and if by chance former President Bill Clinton or Epstein himself (who is dead) were there.

They conceded their actions likely broke the law, but that they tried to “make sure we weren’t doing too many illegal things all at once.”

Berwick and Rudkowski didn’t enter the temple – its windows appeared to be boarded up – but they got a close-up look at the medieval-looking door that has inspired endless speculation. They confirmed earlier reports that the exterior of the building is comprised of flat walls but painted in such a way to give the appearance of dimension.

“It’s just a flat wall,” Berwick said. “That seems like the cheapest temple you’ve ever seen… I could’ve built it myself for $US5,000.”

YouTube/WeAreChange Berwick said the door, and its surrounding wall, was painted as if to give the illusion of dimension.

The men noted that the island likely wasn’t empty – the grass and pool looked cared for even though the FBI raided the island in August.

They also got footage of a number of parked tractors and an ambulance, though it’s unclear what they were being used for.

The men briefly rifled through a number of dumpsters on the island, capturing footage of items like crates, suitcases, picture frames, and buckets.

The two said they eventually fled when one of them spotted people driving around the island in golf carts.

