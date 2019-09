Jayson Werth of the Washington Nationals misjudged a flyball in the sun this afternoon. But luckily for him, he had his throwing hand backing up his glove and the result was a classic “Look what I found!” moment.



This must be why the Nationals gave him a $126 million contract. Or not.

Here’s the play (via Comcast Sportsnet)…

