Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims threw an ugly sucker-punch at Saints defender and was ejected in a tie game

FOX Javon Wims punches Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected after sucker-punching New Orleans safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

The fight broke out in the third quarter of Sunday’s game, with Wims immediately sent off after the play.

Replays showed that Gardner-Johnson had been in the face of one of Wims’ teammates earlier in the game.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected after throwing punches at New Orleans safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

The fight broke out in the third quarter of Sunday’s game, with the two players scuffling after a play concluded away from them.

Replays showed Wims first getting in the face of Gardner-Johnson, then throwing a punch at his face. Gardner-Johnson stood looking somewhat stunned by the move, and Wims threw another punch. From there, the two started going at it at close range.

Wims throwing punches pic.twitter.com/zDg0a2n26H — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) November 1, 2020

Later in the broadcast, a replayed showed the incident that might have sparked the exchange. Earlier in the game, Gardner-Johnson had gotten in the face of Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller.

Here’s the sequence… Looks like Ceedy Duce got a face-poke in on Anthony Miller. Later on, Javon Wims comes over and essentially suckerpunches Ceedy Duce. He’s ejected. Troy Aikman: “Uh, that’s just not smart football.” Next play: Marshon Lattimore interception. #Saints pic.twitter.com/4sZd2e9Knc — Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) November 1, 2020

Regardless of whatever sparked Wims’ decision to throw punches, he would wind up being the one that paid for itâ€” he was immediately ejected from a tie game in the second half and likely has a fine from the league coming soon.

On the Bears’ next play, quarterback Nick Foles threw an interception, leading to a field goal to give the Saints the lead.

Read more:

Cam Newton fumbled away the game in the final seconds to lead the New England Patriots to their longest losing streak in 18 years

Kyler Murray talks about his viral mid-play smile, his ‘big brother’ Larry Fitzgerald, and what skill he’d steal from Derrick Henry

A DraftKings bettor missed out on a $US1 million payday due to a brutal stat correction when a sack was taken away from the Bears after the game

DK Metcalf teased a tryout for the Team USA Olympic track team after his jaw-dropping 100-yard chase-down tackle

ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky says that Tom Brady is still the best quarterback in football at 43 years old

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.