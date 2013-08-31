Bayern Munich Wins The Super Cup With A Dramatic Last-Second Goal

Bayern Munich beat Chelsea in the Super Cup, 5-4 on penalty kicks. But Bayern would have never made it to the penalty kicks if not for a dramatic goal in extra time by Javi Martinez with just seconds remaining.
It looked like Chelsea was going to win the Super Cup as they took a 2-1 lead in the third minute of extra time, despite being a man down. Chelsea played the final seven minutes of regulation and all of extra time with just 10 men after Ramires picked up his second yellow card.
But a couple of deflections left Martinez wide open for an easy goal in the 120th minute. Then, after Bayern took a 5-4 lead on penalty kicks, Romelu Lukaku was stopped by Manuel Neuer and Bayern won the matchup between champions of the Champions League and the Europa League.
Here is the last-second, game-tying goal by Martinez…
