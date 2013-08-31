Bayern Munich Wins The Super Cup With A Dramatic Last-Second Goal

Bayern Munich beat Chelsea in the Super Cup, 5-4 on penalty kicks. But Bayern would have never made it to the penalty kicks if not for a dramatic goal in extra time by Javi Martinez with just seconds remaining.

It looked like Chelsea was going to win the Super Cup as they took a 2-1 lead in the third minute of extra time, despite being a man down. Chelsea played the final seven minutes of regulation and all of extra time with just 10 men after Ramires picked up his second yellow card.

But a couple of deflections left Martinez wide open for an easy goal in the 120th minute. Then, after Bayern took a 5-4 lead on penalty kicks, Romelu Lukaku was stopped by Manuel Neuer and Bayern won the matchup between champions of the Champions League and the Europa League.

Here is the last-second, game-tying goal by Martinez…

&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt;

[image url="http://farm4.staticflickr.com/3687/9629738939_4dbd34f8ce_o.gif" link="lightbox" size="xlarge" align="center" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

And here is the final PK stop by Neuer...

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.