JaVale McGee Followed A Monster Shot Block With A Half-Court Alley-Oop

He may not be the best player in the NBA, but JaVale McGee is a must-watch for any hoops fan as he is one of the most entertaining players in the league.



In addition to his crazy on-court antics, he also provides plenty of highlight reel plays with the ball.

The latest was a series last night against Atlanta in which he sprinted from the lane to block a three-point shot, and then followed it up with a half-court alley-oop delivered by Andre Miller. And as a bonus, wait for the great call by the announcer when he yells, “Great Caesar’s Ghost!”

Here’s the video (via NBA.com)…

