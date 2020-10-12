Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett rushed from the opposite sideline to check on Dak Prescott after his longtime quarterback suffered a brutal ankle injury

CBS Jason Garrett stands with Mike McCarthy to check in on Dak Prescott.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a brutal ankle injury on Sunday against the New York Giants.

As Prescott was tended to on the field, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, who is now the offensive coordinator of the Giants, rushed over to check in on his longtime quarterback.

Garrett and Prescott spent four years together with the Cowboys before Garrett was let go by the team in the offseason.

Jason Garrett coming out to check on Dak pic.twitter.com/5fmd5IvgWU — Stu Motown #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) October 11, 2020

Garrett coached Prescott through his first four seasons with the Dallas Cowboys and was clearly ready to lend his support despite now coaching from the opposite sideline.

On Twitter, fans praised Garrett for his caring and concern.

Jason Garrett coming out to check on Dak says a lot about both him and Prescott #DallasCowboys — Kurtis Quillin (@KurtisQuillin) October 11, 2020

Jason Garrett is a good man pic.twitter.com/TwzAwyZ6Ep — Chierstin Susel (@ChierstinSusel) October 11, 2020

Man, Jason Garrett coming over from the Giants' sideline to put his arm around McCarthy and say something to Dak… Heart just hurts — ????Trev-Or-Treat ???? (@TampaBayTre) October 11, 2020

Prescott’s injury will almost certainly leave him out for the remainder of the 2020 season, but he’ll have plenty of support from his coaches and teammates, current and former, as he begins his recovery.

