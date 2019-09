Jason Dufner’s second round got off to a great start as he sank a shot from 150 yards out on the second hole.

The eagle moved Dufner to 4-under at the PGA Championship, just three strokes behind Adam Scott. Here’s the video and you can see a GIF of the shot below…



