This Perfect Jaromir Jagr Pass Has The Bruins Up 2-1 In The Stanley Cup Finals

Jaromir Jagr has over 1,000 assists in his 19-year NHL career, but you will have a hard time find a prettier one than this pass last night on Patrice Bergeron’s second period goal.



Granted the Bruins were still essentially on a 5-on-3 power play as one Blackhawks skater had just left the penalty box and had not yet joined the play. But that is still a perfect pass through the crease and plenty of traffic leaving Bergeron with an easy target

The Bruins are now up 2-1 in the series:

And here is the full video of the goal…

