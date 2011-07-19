Here's A Video Of A Japanese Sports Bar Erupting As Their Team Beat The USA In The World Cup Final

Apparently, Americans aren’t the only sports fans who like to film themselves watching climactic moments of sporting events.



Here are some very happy Japanese fans watching and celebrating the penalty kick shootout that won them the Women’s World Cup on Sunday.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

We’ve posted all the videos of delirious Americans celebrating their soccer triumphs, so it’s only natural that we be good sports and return the favour in defeat.

In fact, we’d also like to see the reactions of all the sad faces across the USA after Homare Sawa’s late game equaliser dashed everybody’s hopes. You KNOW fans were taping themselves, right? Or is all that footage mysteriously “lost”?

