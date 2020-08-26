An American striker threw 22 unanswered punches in a brutal, fight-ending sequence that earned him a UFC contract

An American fighter called Jamie Pickett threw 22 unanswered strikes in one of the most devastating finishing sequences of the fourth season of “Dana White’s Contender Series.”

Pickett defeated Jhonoven Pati in the second round of a middleweight match at a behind-closed-doors show inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

He was one of four athletes to be rewarded with a UFC contract, as the “Contender Series” is a scouting platform for Dana White to funnel talent into the the world’s leading mixed martial arts firm.

Watch some of the highlights of Tuesday’s episode below.

This is “Dana White’s Contender Series,” a separate MMA entity from the UFC which is designed to funnel talent into the world’s leading fight firm.

The athlete to steal the show Tuesday was the 31-year-old fighter Jamie Pickett, a striker from North Carolina.

It was not Pickett’s first appearance on the Contender Series as he lost decisions against Charles Byrd in 2017, and Punahele Soriano in 2019.

But on his third appearance on the show in 2020 he was far more successful, obliterating his opponent in the second round.

Watch Pickett’s fight-ending sequence, which included 22 unanswered strikes, below.

"WHO WANT IT!"@JamiePickettMMA with an absolutely INSANE combination of punches to close the night! #DWCS pic.twitter.com/LzM7u2IGcI — UFC (@ufc) August 26, 2020

Pickett’s punch-perfect performance was enough to earn a UFC contract from Dana White.

Pickett was not the only top performer at the event, as 23-year-old American flyweight Jeff Molina also won in style.

Molina triumphed and earned a UFC contract despite claiming he broke his ankle in the first round of his match against Jacob Silva.

A broken foot in RD 1 didn't stop @JMolina_125 from securing a win in this fight #DWCS. *NSFW* pic.twitter.com/IB5awOASGm — UFC (@ufc) August 26, 2020

Elsewhere, Rafael Alves beat Alejandro Flores with a guillotine choke in the second round of a featherweight match.

"Make that SEVEN!"@Rafael_TheTurn grabs another submission win over Flores ???????? Live now on #ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/S4z7mi2emw — UFC (@ufc) August 26, 2020

Flores then jokingly presented White with a mock contract at his Octagonside desk, but earned the real thing with his win.

Collin Huckbody was the only other athlete to win a UFC contract, submitting Kyron Bowen with an arm-triangle choke after 88 seconds.

Less than 90 seconds in! ⏱ ???????? @Collin37659590 secures the win via arm triangle. Watch live on #ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/fyCbON7paH — UFC (@ufc) August 26, 2020

