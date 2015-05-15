VIDEO: Jamie Oliver is rapping with Paul McCartney, Hugh Jackman and Ed Sheeran to save children from obesity

Today is Food Revolution Day. Photo: Food Revolution Day/ Facebook.

Jamie Oliver has swapped his whisk for a microphone.

To mark Food Revolution Day, Oliver has recruited Paul McCartney, Hugh Jackman and Ed Sheeran and a slew of other international stars, to produce a rap on why the world needs to get on board educating children about food.

“My name is Jamie Oliver and I’m here to say I want to talk about Food Revolution Day,” Oliver sings.

“Half the world is starving with too little to eat and the other half die from being obese.

“If you haven’t got a clue about the mess that we’re in, the answer is in the words that we sing.”

The objective of the viral video — which has already been watched 18,039,665 times on Facebook since it was posted yesterday, and shared more than 331,000 times — is to get people to sign a petition for “food education for every child”.

It has currently amassed 1,141,053 signatures from around 196 countries.

On Change.org Oliver says: “We’re currently facing a global obesity epidemic, with 42 million children under the age of five either overweight or obese across the world. The bottom line is the next generation will live shorter lives than their parents if nothing is done to rectify these alarming stats.”

“If you can help me get millions of people to sign this petition, we can create a movement powerful enough to force all G20 governments to take action,” he says.

The movement has also got people everywhere drawing on their hands and taking “Sign It Selfies”.

Please SHOW YOUR SUPPORT Sign it Share it! I'm fighting for food education #FoodRevolutionDay http://t.co/sbgd1BKakW pic.twitter.com/j0iEm1l3lA — Mary Sue Milliken (@MarySueMilliken) May 14, 2015

@jamieoliver I'm in! Doing it for my nephew in hopes he'll have a better education than mine #FoodRevolutionDay pic.twitter.com/taAUXJENmr — Amy Hill (@amydolenahill) April 26, 2015

See the music video here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Ug_vpIk1jc

