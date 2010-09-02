VIDEO: James Lee Throwing Cash In The Air During Earlier Stunt At Discovery Channel

Two years James Jay Lee was arrested for throwing money in the front of the same Discovery Channel offices, where is holding hostages now.



Below is a video capturing the mayhem he created then.

Lee discussed the organisation of the protest and his subsequent arrest in this forum under the username ‘misterfifteen’. His last entry was:

Yeah, I guess the world did not get saved that week as I had hoped. Was that a failure? Probably. Imagine the police holding me for 2 whole weeks!!! They threw me in the nuthouse for 4 days without bond and then continued to hold me for 2 weeks total until they could ‘verify’ my address and threw me in a homeless shelter. It was total bullshit. Anyway, my trial is set for March 21 next Friday at 830am Room 401, District Court of Maryland 8552 Second Ave, if anyone wants more laffs. I’m represting myself as my own attorney.



Check out James Lee’s crazy demands –>

