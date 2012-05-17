James Harden Returns favour, Hits Metta World Peace In The Head With An Elbow

From the “can’t make it up” department, comes the video below in which James Harden and the player formerly known as Ron Artest played a game of role-reversal.



Metta World Peace, playing in just his third game since being suspended for striking Harden with an elbow, was guarding Harden when the Thunder forward reversed direction and caught World Peace in the face with his elbow.

This one appeared to be inadvertent, although we doubt Harden is going to lose any sleep over it.

Here’s the video…



