An American fighter scored a brutal KO and hit his opponent with 3 hammer fists when he was defenseless on the ground

An American fighter called Jamelle Jones scored one of the most unforgiving finishes in mixed martial arts this week.

Jones appeared to have his opponent Tyler King knocked out before he had even hit the deck.

But Jones did not stop there and pounced on the floored fighter to hit him with three more heavy hammer fist shots while he lay defenseless on the canvas.

The referee eventually intervened and shoved Jones away.

Watch the brutal stoppage right here.

An American fighter scored a brutal knockout this week and hit his opponent with three hammer fists when he was defenseless on the ground.

At the CES 61 mixed martial arts show in Warwick, Rhode Island on Wednesday, Jamelle Jones stepped forward as he threw a left hand over the top, something he had launched throughout the first round, and caught Tyler King so cleanly that his opponent appeared knocked out before he had even hit the canvas.

But Jones did not stop there.

While King lay defenseless on the mat, Jones hit him with a hat-trick of hammer fists before the referee was able to intervene and shove Jones off away from the helpless, beaten, fighter.

Watch the finish right here:

Here’s an even better angle of the knockout:

This KO by Jamelle Jones was vicious ???? (via @CESMMA) pic.twitter.com/VRtKYH8aJb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 15, 2020

MMA Fighting reported that King lay on the ground for well over a minute before eventually getting upright.

