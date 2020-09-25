Jamal Murray channeled Michael Jordan's iconic up-and-under move against LeBron James for a ridiculous bucket

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill Jamal Murray channeled Michael Jordan to get past LeBron James.

Jamal Murray pulled off one of the wildest layups you’ll ever see on Thursday night, going up and around LeBron James in mid-air to make his basket.

On Twitter, fans immediately compared Murray’s shot to some of the greatest of Michael Jordan’s career.

Manu Ginobili called it “one of the coolest layups I’ve ever seen.”

Watch it below.

Jamal Murray’s ridiculous shot-making was on full display in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Entering the series with a 2-1 deficit, Murray pulled out all of the stops, putting up 32 points, including one bucket that was stolen straight out of Michael Jordan’s playbook.

In the waning minutes of the second quarter, Murray took the ball at the top of the arc and drove hard down the lane. As he went up for his shot, he was met by LeBron James in the air, but rather than take him head on, Murray went under and around James to pull off a shot that takes multiple viewings to fully comprehend.

Murray’s layup earned high praise from Manu Ginobili, himself the author of some astounding layups over his career.

That was one of the coolest layups I've ever seen. ???????????? #Murray — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) September 25, 2020

The shot was also immediately compared to some of Jordan’s most iconic layups, including his hand-switch in the NBA Finals against the Lakers and his up-and-under against the New Jersey Nets.

The Original vs. The Remix pic.twitter.com/O2vA4YQYUc — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 25, 2020

if we must compare it to a jordan layup… pic.twitter.com/a6ez5z5C7H — James Herbert (@outsidethenba) September 25, 2020

did Jamal Murray just go full Michael Jordan?? on LeBron?? (via @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/SuEeNUe5Ui — CBS Sports NBA (@CBSSportsNBA) September 25, 2020

Only bringing this up because the broadcast did but that Jamal Murray finish was better than Jordan’s. — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) September 25, 2020

Unfortunately for Murray and the Nuggets, his crafty shot was only worth two points, and Denver would go on to lose the game 114-108, trailing the Lakers 3-1 in the series. That said, the Nuggets have already erased 3-1 deficits twice through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

If they can do it again, chances are it will involve a few more ridiculous shots from Murray.

