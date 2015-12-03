A disturbing video of Jahlil Okafor in a fight outside a Boston club is the latest ugly incident for the NBA rookie

A new video has emerged of an alleged incident involving Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jahlil Okafor outside a Boston nightclub on November 25, and it doesn’t look great.

In the video, first released by TMZ Sports, Okafor can be seen yelling at another man on the street while someone holds him back. Then, Okafor pulls free and races toward the heckler, at which point a full-on fracas breaks out. According to USA Today, Okafor is under investigation for assault by the Boston Police Department.

Here’s the video of the alleged fight:



This is the second video TMZ has released from the incident, which may involve different people. The alleged incident in Boston also marks the latest in a series of off-the-court controversies for the 19-year-old, who was selected third overall at last year’s draft.

In October, Okafor reportedly had a gun pulled on him outside a nightclub in the Old City neighbourhood of Philadelphia. Later that month, he was cited for reckless driving and for driving at an excessive speed. According to CSN Philly, Okafor was allegedly pulled over for driving 108 miles per hour on the Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia.

He was also reportedly turned away from a bar in Center City for trying to use a fake I.D., although the 76ers told Chris Broussard of ESPN that there was no truth to this report.

Here’s the timeline:

In light of all the controversies, Okafor took to Twitter to say the following:

I hold myself to a higher standard than anyone else ever could and I’m not proud of some of my decisions over the last few months.

— Jahlil Okafor (@JahlilOkafor) November 29, 2015

I own my choices both personally and now publicly. At this point I am cooperating and respecting the process I have to go through.

— Jahlil Okafor (@JahlilOkafor) November 29, 2015

Going forward I don’t want to be a distraction for my team and am grateful for the support and guidance those close to me are giving.

— Jahlil Okafor (@JahlilOkafor) November 29, 2015

I am 100% focused on my responsibility to the League, my teammates and fans.

— Jahlil Okafor (@JahlilOkafor) November 29, 2015

On the court, meanwhile, Okafor is averaging 17.2 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Sixers, who won their first game of the season on Tuesday night, beating the Lakers.

